The Internet is in shambles as a dog flees from a police car.

A video of a little puppy fleeing from a police cruiser has gone viral, and it has the internet laughing.

The video opens with a Yorkshire Terrier dashing down the middle of a road, and was submitted to TikTok by user Garett Koch, also known online as Garrettkoch8.

The camera then cuts to a neighboring police car, whose driver turns on his lights and begins following the animal.

The amusing clip is put to Inner Circle’s 1987 song “Bad Boys,” which is best known today as the theme song for the TV show Cops.

“Ya bull #DealGuesser #fyp,” says the video, which was posted on November 26.

The video, which can be seen here, has received over 6.1 million views and a whopping 848,000 likes as of this writing.

The video was also recently published on Doggosdoingthings, a popular canine-themed Instagram meme account, where it has received another 613,000 views.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their reactions to the amusing scene.

"I laughed far too hard at this," one Twitter user, psychmichy55, said alongside a string of laughing-face emojis.

“He’s innocent!” said another individual, Joshua.phthisic.

“The fact that they turned on their lights,” Madi Field noted.

“Omg [oh my god]I know his owners are humiliated about the speed chase,” Babygworl typed.

"What's up, hun? How was your day? I was chasing a terrier…" one person joked. Another person responded from the animal's point of view, writing: "Is it true that I'm the center of attention? I don't believe I'm the source of the drama." "Yorkies ain't nuthin' but gangstas," Kevin E. Jefferson, DPM, said. "He's a good child, he never hurt nobody," Mo Green said. "The last clip with the car chasing him," another user wrote beside some laughing-face emoji. A video of another dog reacting to emergency services went viral lately, this time mimicking the sound of neighboring fire engines.

The golden retriever, named Rigby, lives with his owner Hannah West near a fire station.

“The moment I realized living down the street from the fire station might be a problem,” she captioned the video of him wailing along to the sound of sirens.

West informed me. This is a condensed version of the information.