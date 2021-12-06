The Internet is in shambles after seeing a cute video of a beaver carrying vegetables back to its home.

The video was posted on Reddit on Monday “The “things that make you go AWW!” forum is dedicated to “things that make you go AWW!” Puppies, rabbits, newborns, and other animals, for example, “based on the forum’s description The post has already gotten over 60,000 votes and 900 comments.

A beaver can be seen travelling with a carrot in its teeth and a head of cabbage held in its front paws in the minute-long video. The beaver was carrying a head of lettuce, according to the user who posted the video, Redditor u/HiItsLust; however, commentators agreed that it was actually holding a head of cabbage.

Regardless, the beaver was seen attempting to get the cabbage back to its house while it rained, but the creature kept dropping the cabbage onto the ground. Each time the beaver stops to grab the cabbage, it continues on its way.

The beaver appeared to be approaching a body of water near the end of the video, which was most likely where its beaver lodge was located.

Beavers make dams to provide a safe place to establish their beaver lodges, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

“A beaver lodge is a structure made of twigs, sticks, rocks, and mud with an underwater entrance [beavers are excellent swimmers!]. Beavers have a safe location to sleep, rear their young, stay warm in the winter, and hide from predators inside their lodge “NPS clarified the situation.

Dams, of course, aren’t simply for beaver protection. They also serve as habitat for other creatures and “assist in controlling soil erosion and reducing flooding,” according to the National Park Service.

The video was allegedly shared by the Oregon Zoo, according to one Reddit commentator. However, some sources claim that the film was first released by ASO Farm Land, a Japanese “health promotion park.”

