The Internet is in hysterics over two cats ‘fighting respectfully.’

If you were to visualize a catfight, it wouldn’t look anything like the tepid brawl that recently went viral on TikTok.

A ginger cat and a black kitty sit opposite each other on a carpeted floor in the video, which was published to the social networking app by a lady named Vanessa Cowan.

Because the two animals are engaged in a fight—of sorts—the video has been viewed over 6 million times.

The couple softly paw at each other, as if bored by the exercise, with no element of viciousness.

“Tappy tap tap [cat emoji][cat emoji]#catsoftiktok #fyp #foryoupage,” Cowan captioned the humorous video, which you can view here.

Since its release on November 19, the video has received over 1.4 million likes and 67,400 shares on social media.

Pubity, a popular meme account, uploaded the video on Instagram, where it has received an extra 850,000 likes.

Many people have taken to the comments area to express their opinions on the video.

“They’re playing patty cake for the remaining bag of catnip,” one social media user, Trymemadeit, said.

“Bake me a cake as fast as you can,” said another individual, King of Cream.

Latina samurai tagged a buddy and linked the video to their “respectfully challenging and real daily convos.”

“They’re fighting respectfully,” User8870009387041 remarked.

“The girls are fighting,” the Empire State Building typed.

“A literal cat fight,” Hallyharness remarked, accompanying a laughing-face emoji.

“The orange one is shadow boxing,” Alex MacDonald said.

“What a violent kitty battling [laughing-face emoji] [laughing-face emoji] haha so cute,” Maddy Rivera said.

“Opal letting you know if you weren’t there she’d tell Finn a thing or two with those paws,” Ms.old305 said.

“These are exactly my ex’s kitties,” Kasia said. “I wish I could send this to him.”

“This was an intense fight,” SWA said.

