The Internet is in hysterics over a little girl who laughs like Seth Rogen.

A video of a young girl laughing like actor Seth Rogen has gone popular on the internet, with over 2.1 million views.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok by a mother known as Saruh2themax, shows the toddler running about the house while laughing in a raspy and guttural manner similar to that of the famous comic.

Rogen is most known for his stoner comedy films such as “Knocked Up” and “Pineapple Express,” in which his trademark chuckle can be heard.

On a previous video, a user called Peabnutbubbner drew a parallel between the TikToker’s daughter and Rogen’s laughter.

“Cute little Seth Rogen kiddo,” they wrote in their reply.

As a result, Saruh2themax posted a video of her child’s laughter, which you can watch below, accompanied with the caption: “@peabnutbubbner’s reply I can’t get that out of my head now.

Since it was posted on November 15, the video has gotten a lot of attention, with over 374,700 likes and 13,400 shares.

♬ Willow departs saruh2themax: AHEAEHEAHEAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH In addition, 2,400 individuals have raced to the comments area to express their reactions to the amusing video.

“I had a teacher that sounded precisely like Seth Rogan,” remarked one TikTok user, Whateverjazmin.

Jennifer Donovan, for example, said, “That is the funniest thing I have ever seen.”

“Seth Rogen, come get your kid,” Mama and Marina joked.

“I’d love to live every day hearing that laugh,” Rissa said.

“Just little Seth Rogen laughs all throughout your house,” Garbagesock added.

“The video of Seth Rogen rolling a joint was right under this,” Tori Stuht disclosed on her TikTok account.

“That tiny one laughs with her entire being,” Thomas Adams remarked.

“Please and thank you, edit this to Seth’s mouth,” Ant requested.

T’so confessed: “If people laugh like this, I’m going to have to take my son back to the hospital for an exchange. As a two-year-old, how has she been smoking for 20 years?” “Awesome laugh,” Liz said, “but I wouldn’t want to hear it at 3 a.m. when I’m alone in the house.” Snacks & Naps are my favorites, gushed: “Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha This is a condensed version of the information.