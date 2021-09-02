The Internet is in hysterics because of a dog who hides in barking mad locations.

Look no farther than this TikTok account starring a dog who likes to hide in unusual places if you need a pick-me-up today.

On the app, footage of the small white fluffy canine, who likes to pose in barking insane locales, has gone popular, with the account Vidathedawg receiving 3.2 million likes.

“What’s the dog doing?” says a voice on the soundtrack. Vida appears in a series of clips that end with her in the most unusual postures.

A camera pans through a games area with a foosball table, a basketball hoop, and a wide sofa in one such movie, which has been viewed 5.2 million times.

Vida is resting on a gym bench in front of a massive weighted barbell, as if she is preparing to bench press, as the virtual tour of the room comes to an abrupt end.

The video, which can be viewed here, was posted on July 28 and has received over 895,900 likes. It is captioned, “What da dog doin?”

In the comments area, several people have expressed their satisfaction with the video, including Elena, who joked, “Arm days are ruff.”

Another video of Vida’s antics, which you can see here, starts with her owner watching TV before the soundtrack inquires about the pet’s location.

The dog suddenly appears to be sitting high on the bookcase, peering down at the man.

This video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times since it was posted on July 29.

The video has also received 250,600 likes, with many TikTok users expressing their surprise that the animal is still alive.

“For a second I thought it was an owl statue,” remarked one user, Peoplewhoexist.

“Pls is it stuffed?” said another, Kylee Swann.

Vidathedawg has also produced a version, which you can see here, in which he is seen bouncing a basketball across a court while the voice asks, “What’s the dog doing?”