The Internet is enthralled with a couple’s pixelated wedding photo taken with an old Game Boy camera.

Wedding images serve as a record of a couple’s special day, which they can reminisce over for years to come.

One wedding couple chose to go against the grain and have their picture taken with a Game Boy Camera.

The couple is shown standing side by side in the shot, which is pixelated and in black and white. The bride is dressed in a white gown, and the groom is dressed in a tuxedo.

The shot, which was sent to Reddit by an account called KytorIndustries, is so low-resolution that the couple’s faces are hardly discernible.

The image uploader explained in the comments section that he and his wife had a professional photographer on hand to document the day.

A Game Boy Camera is a pocket camera that was first produced in 1998 by Nintendo as an accessory for the Game Boy, a handheld video game device.

The device, which was discontinued in 2002, had a 180-degree swivel lens and took grey-scale images that users could modify and print.

“I got married this weekend, and asked our photographer to shoot shots of us with my Game Boy Camera,” KytorIndustries said in the description of the photo, which he shared on the r/pics forum.

More than 1,000 individuals shared their thoughts on the unusual wedding photo in the comments area.

“That is going to be so fantastic when you print it out on the Game Boy printer and stick the photo to the fridge,” Talking pillow added.

“For some reason, the Game Boy photo quality makes this feel lot more tragic and sweet than I expected it would,” Animatedreality continued. Congratulations!” “I wish the new Mr. and Mrs. Blur all the happiness in their new marriage!” Georgecm12 joked. “You probably had more attendees at the wedding than pixels in this photograph,” Kowallaonskis said. “At first, I feared they got shafted by their photographer.. pleased that wasn’t the case,” Theythembian revealed. Congrats!!!” “Congratulations, and I hope you did snap additional photos with a bit bigger pixels, because,” Darthfloyd typed. This is a condensed version of the information.