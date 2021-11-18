The Internet is enraged when a woman claims her husband conducted secret background checks on her.

With all of life’s stresses, marriage can be difficult enough, but adding a deep, dark secret can be disastrous. A woman said that her three-year-husband maintained a major secret, which many speculated had dangerous overtones.

“We’ve been married for three years, and I only recently discovered that my husband performed a background check on me and my family before we got married,” posted @sherlockholmes498 in the “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” thread.

She explained that while on a family vacation, she borrowed her husband’s laptop. “Full of reports about me, my family (including extended family), and two of my childhood pals,” she learned. “Before my husband and his family got home for the day,” she recalled, “I read as much of the news as I could.” “At first, I was just upset that he would do something like this without first consulting me, but as I read more and learned things about my family and friends that I had no idea about, I became enraged.” It’s difficult to express, but I felt as if I’d gone cold all over, but also as if I wasn’t the one reading these things.” The woman challenged her husband in front of his family, prompting her husband’s cousin to intervene, claiming that this was a “typical” occurrence in their family. The woman checked into a hotel and then checked out. She now wants the internet’s opinion on whether she is a “a**hole.” Private Investigators claim that Background checks can now reveal some of the most regularly used lies about “education history, degrees, professional background, work history, licenses, professional organization participation,” as well as previous grievances or litigation.

The woman who wrote the Reddit article isn’t sure why her husband did the checks, but her story has garnered a lot of support.

“I’ll admit to performing a short criminal history search (which is public record and really easy to find) before I start dating someone, but to do full private investigator on someone AND their family?? Then there’s the fact that he kept it as a “just in case” item to blackmail OP with later. This is a condensed version of the information.