The Internet is enraged by a family’s response to a complaint about their barking dogs.

The reaction of a family to a neighbor’s complaint about their barking dogs has prompted outrage on social media.

Rather than admitting the issue or promising to fix it, the family recommended that the enraged neighbors volunteer to walk their dogs.

Pets that are too loud have proven to be the bane of many a neighbor’s existence. The majority of the time, the issue may be resolved by communicating with the animal’s owner, whether over the phone or in person.

Perhaps this is where the individuals behind FL3TCHL1V3S’s Reddit complaint went awry. They opted to write a handwritten note to the noisy neighbors rather than convey their concerns immediately.

To say the least, the message was direct. “Your dog should not be outside, unsupervised, barking at 6 a.m.,” it said. It jolts the entire neighborhood awake. “I signed everyone in the neighborhood.” Unfortunately, the note only served to exacerbate the matter, with the dogs’ owners retaliating in an online community group.

The family began their post with a sarcastic remark about how they were able to “bring the entirety of the neighborhood together to collaborate on the issue of our noisy dogs.”

They went on to say that they’re “extremely busy each morning feeding our dogs while helping our three kids get ready for school.”

“We’re frequently asked to assist the students in staying on target until we leave.” If you’ve heard the dog bark, you’ve probably heard the cacophony of our family packing into the car every morning.” “If you would like to donate some time, we would love for you to come walk our dogs for their much-needed restroom break each morning,” says the last line. The snarky post has stirred a lot of debate on Reddit, where the thread documenting the tense interaction has over 15,000 upvotes.

But if the dog owners thought they’d get pity for how tough it is for them to care for their pets because of their hectic home lives, they were sadly misled.

Madguins wrote, “They chose the dogs and the kids.” “I have no sympathy for folks who are overburdened and expect others to help.” Another person has logged in. This is a condensed version of the information.