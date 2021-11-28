The Internet is enraged. After friends were late to an event, Mom demanded a refund.

A woman has come to Mumsnet to describe how her family was duped into going out for a Christmas night out by another family, and the internet has rallied to her defense.

The woman explained how a couple had asked her and her husband for a Christmas light walk last Sunday evening, but their actions left her “furious and disturbed” in the message, which was submitted to the parenting site by a user called 0ver1inker.

The mother had brought her two young children, ages 4 and 2, as well as their friends’ 8-month-old baby.

She stated that the event began at 4:30 p.m. and was “about 1 hour 15 minutes from where we reside.”

The woman had sent £63 to her friend in order to purchase tickets, but when they arrived on time, the other family was nowhere to be found.

They texted the pair to “say we are here, will wait in car so we can all go in together as you have tickets,” she explained.

The couple eventually responded that they were late, but when they still hadn’t arrived, the woman and her husband requested that they email the e-tickets so that they may enter, which they did not do.

“They come at 5:15 p.m.” “None of us are let in because we are late,” she typed.

“We’re yelling, the kids are weeping, and we’ve got to get a Maccies to cheer them up for the long drive home.” We send them a message asking for our money back, and they say it’s just one of those things, ludicrous that they wouldn’t let us in.’ The woman then concluded her message by questioning whether she was being unreasonable in her demand for a refund. “firmly,” he said, adding, “They’re close friends, but I’m enraged.” Since it was shared on November 26, the post has gotten a lot of attention online, with nearly 450 comments, with many people agreeing that the woman had a right to be furious.

Christmas is a costly time of year for families, with buyers in the United States estimated to spend an average of $998 on holiday presents and expenses, according to the National Retail Federation’s Holiday and Seasonal Trends survey.

“They should have,” one Mumsnet user, Beamur, wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.