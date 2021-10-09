The Internet is enraged after a woman forces her husband to give up his cat in exchange for her dog.

The internet is upset when a lady posted her story about forcing her husband to give up his cat because it didn’t get along with her dog.

The woman revealed on Reddit on September 5 that she and her husband had moved into their home a year ago with two pets: her 3-year-old American Bull Terrier and his 18-year-old cat.

She expressed herself as follows: “We tried to introduce them by first separating them, then exposing them to each other’s scents, and then allowing them to view one other from a safe distance.

“They looked to get along at first, but after a day, the cat became quite vocal about its hate for the dog.”

She went on to say that the two animals battled frequently, to the point that they had to be separated, and that she would try to break up fights by pouring water on the cat.

The Redditor recalled taking the cat to the vet, who informed her that “he is totally healthy.”

The woman also mentioned that she was worried because she was pregnant.

“While I’m not claiming that the cat would be cruel to my child, the way it has treated my dog has made me concerned,” she added.

She took the cat in because the couple’s relatives refused to take it in “brought up the notion of bringing the cat to a cat sanctuary, where it might be able to find a new home in a less stressful setting without fear of being euthanized.

“For days, we argued incessantly about this until my husband finally consented to take his cat to the cat sanctuary. He is, nevertheless, still angry with me.

“I feel terrible for my husband, but I believe it was the correct decision, not only for the dog, but also for our unborn child.”

The tale sparked an outpouring of support on Reddit, with over 2,115 comments in only one day before interactions were disabled.

The forum’s moderator wrote a post explaining: “Unfortunately, kids, we’ll have to call this one off early. There have been far too many insults hurled, and we can’t allow it to continue.” Barrel-Of-Tigers, a Redditor, had written: “YTA (you’re the a**hole) is correct. It is a. This is a condensed version of the information.