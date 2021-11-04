The Internet is enraged after a man refuses to buy his sister’s friend pads during her first period.

A man has taken to Reddit to ask the public a difficult question: should he be liable for purchasing a personal item for his younger sister’s companion, in this case a maxi pad? The now-viral post in the “Am I the A**hole” (AITA) forum has around 14,000 upvotes and 5,600 comments after just being up for about nine hours.

On the way to ballet class, the 18-year-old Redditor u/Few-Suggestion2380 detailed what happened when he picked up his sister and her friend from school, claiming he observed a “red stain” on the 12-year-old girl’s skirt.

According to Nemours Children’s Health, a first period can occur at any age between the ages of 10 and 15, but the typical age is 12, and it can occur at any time, causing grief if not properly managed.

The girl began to weep, prompting his sister to request a trip to the drugstore for sanitary napkins, according to the father. “That was something I didn’t want to do.” “I didn’t think it was proper for me to become involved in such a personal matter for a girl I am not even related to,” the man wrote. “I asked her if she could phone her mother, but she replied she couldn’t since she was at work.” He went on to describe how he dealt with the incident. “I decided that taking them to their ballet class, where there would be a lot of women who could help, was the best course of action.” So she wouldn’t destroy my automobile, I told her to sit over her backpack. “I dropped them off to class and that was the end of it.” He claimed that his girlfriend was “very enraged.” He did believe, though, that his attitude was “rational.” A flood of Redditors came in to support the females, with the top comment listing several ways he could’ve handled things better, such as calling his girlfriend for assistance. At the time of writing, the comment had received over 40,000 upvotes.

“He was responsible for these kids,” u/robot428 remarked, “and he didn’t look after them when they needed an adult.”

“Every woman recalls her first menstruation and the day she received it. This is a condensed version of the information.