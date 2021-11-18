The Internet is enraged about a blind man who claims that others steal his belongings and defraud him of money.

A Redditor who lost his eyesight at work after “a coworker put on his torch in my eyes, burned my eyes out” highlighted a worrisome trend that has now become his reality — and the internet is enraged on his behalf. On the forum “True Off My Chest,” the man known as @eye4eye98 shared his experiences as a blind person.

He wrote, “Being blind has taught me that honestly, ya aren’t good.” “People are only useful when the opposing party has something to use against you. You don’t go after Dwayne Johnson types, nah, you have to take my stuff.” He went on to say: “I’m not used to being blind (at least not by much), so when I beg for aid, there’s just a void, and when I crash into something, people simply laugh about it. Stop placing your hand in my face to see whether I’m blind; I can smell your finger through the toilet paper.” The Redditor then went on to explain why he had to rely on others even when it’s difficult, saying, “Because this money can’t tell me how much I have, I rely on others to tell me how much I have. Do you have any idea how often I’m conned? Do you have any idea what wrath is?” “This guy was yelling in my face and I can’t see him and I don’t know whether he’s going to attack me,” the man said, recalling a time when a man hurled his walking stick at him. As the man continued in the comments section, living with loss of vision comes with some limits (at least according to his account).

“I was in line at the mall when a man became enraged because he believed I was staring at him (also in NYC, the standard “what the f*ck you lookin at”). I was just standing there with my sun glasses on, staring into the emptiness “He went on to say more.

“Approximately 12 million adults aged 40 and up in the United States have visual impairment,” according to the CDC, “including 1 million who are blind, 3 million who have vision impairment after correction, and 8 million who have vision impairment owing to uncorrected refractive error.”

Regardless, the internet erupted in a frenzy. This is a condensed version of the information.