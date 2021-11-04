The Internet is divided when a ‘bilingual’ French Bulldog with many howls goes viral.

Walter Geoffrey, a lively 7-year-old French Bulldog, is making waves with his distinctive blend of woofs, howls, and growls.

The chatty pup can be seen in a compilation of video clips showing off his “bilingual” talents in a video released on TikTok by his human Amber Martin. Walter, dubbed “king of the sexy leg” by his tens of thousands of fans, has no qualms about expressing his dissatisfaction with anything.

The Frenchie displays several aspects of his linguistics in multiple frames, including his famed howl, which sounds more like a tortured scream. Walter's French Bulldog sister Charlotte Littles can be seen sitting quietly by his side in a couple of images while he wails and continues.

On TikTok, the video has received over 106,000 views and over 23,000 likes as of this writing. This isn’t the first time the famous dog has gone viral. On TikTok and Instagram, Walter and Charlotte have dozens of videos.

Walter was purchased by Martin because she desired a dog to spoil. “After learning about their personalities and attitudes, I opted on a French Bulldog.” “I had to get him when I saw images of the most feisty little pup I’d ever set eyes on,” she told Simon & Schuster.

She went on to say, “Walt is obviously a diva.” “He is difficult to satisfy since he judges everyone and everything. I sometimes refer to him as “Garen” (the male equivalent of Karen) because I can’t seem to do anything right in a number of ways. His side eye will hit you in the soul, I swear.” Martin’s online diary of Walter (and Charlotte) attracts fans who want to see what he’s yelling about. “Even his bark sounds like a person yelling ‘ruff!'” @Kameron Hunter stated in the latest video. @Dr. Fidget Grimm wrote, “If I had to wake up to it, I would die laughing.”

"You can see the focus on his face as he tries to bark." The insane shouts, on the other hand.