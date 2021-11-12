The Internet is divided over a woman’s response to a doctor who called her “a good girl.”

A lady who switched doctors after her doctor praised her “a good girl” sparked debate online, with others accusing her of overreacting to the remark.

On the parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman described how the male physician’s remark made her feel “very uncomfortable and dumb.”

She “pretended he hadn’t said anything” at the time, she wrote.

“I guess he felt he was being charming or hilarious,” she continued. “I believe I was meant to laugh and smile. However, this is not the case. It was not amusing.” Despite the fact that he had previously been a “wonderful doctor,” she was concerned about future appointments because he specializes in fertility concerns.

“I was generally comfortable with him before this, but I’m not sure if I’d be comfortable with him going ahead,” she said.

“A transvaginal ultrasound is one of the treatments he advised I have done, and I don’t think I can have him perform it right now.”

Hundreds of people responded to her post in the “Am I being unreasonable?” thread on the forum. Several Mumsnet readers pressed the woman for further information, and she revealed that the doctor stated something along the lines of: “Because you’re such a wonderful girl, I’m going to prescribe X, which is a smaller needle and hurts less.” Some readers advised the woman not to respond angrily to a passing remark. “I’m not convinced this is a reason to dismiss a wonderful doctor,” one wrote.

“Did he mean it as a joke?” another inquired. “It’s not ideal, but it’s not anything I’d refuse to visit a good doctor for.” A third person commented: “I believe you are being overly sensitive. It wasn’t the best choice of words, but he may have been attempting to lighten the mood. It’s something I’d let go of.” Other Mumsnet readers, on the other hand, think she was correct in seeking the help of another doctor. One person remarked, “I’d want to nip that in the bud right away.” “It’s creepy and it reeks of a patriarchal attitude of medicine.” “Urgh, someone said that to me once, and it still makes my skin crawl,” complained another. A third member commented: “I completely understand how this makes you feel.

“It alludes to something fundamental. This is a condensed version of the information.