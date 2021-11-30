The internet is divided over a woman who wants her grieving relatives to leave after a three-year stay.

It’s never easy to lose a loved one, especially if it’s a child. A recent post on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” thread presented a delicate dilemma about family obligation following loss, dividing the internet.

“My sister and her husband lost their three young children in a terrible vehicle accident around three years ago. “My sister almost made it but made it,” wrote user u/dearlyohwow. “They had two children, ages 8 and 6, as well as a three-year-old son.” I’m not going to get into the details of the accident or their deaths because it’s harrowing.” “My sister and I are 10 months apart and have always been really close,” she continued. I was living alone in a three-bedroom home when my nieces and nephews died, and I offered to take them in. They were both unable to work due to their inability to function, and we all needed each other. After what had transpired, I didn’t want them to have to worry about money or losing their home.” The woman stated that she provided as much emotional and financial support as she could, but that her sister and brother-in-law have not sought counseling. Things have changed now.

“I met my current fiancé around a year and a half ago. “We hit it off right away and were engaged six months later,” she said. “We’re getting married in October.” I’ve tried to imply to my sister that I want my house back so I can live with my fiancé, but she hasn’t picked up on it. My fiancé has become increasingly irritated with me, claiming that I am “clearly being exploited.” “She became outraged and went running to our mom, who called me an a**hole for not contemplating how my sister would feel about that,” the lady said of confronting her sister about moving out. She claims that neither of them have discussed anything since, and she’s now wondering if she’s the jerk.

Grieving for a child’s death is a sensitive process. Deborah Carr, chair of Boston University’s sociology department, said there’s more to it than the traditional grieving process.

“The death of a child is widely regarded as the single most stressful event a person can experience.” This is a condensed version of the information.