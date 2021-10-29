The Internet is divided over a viral video of a mother saying she’d buy her 12-year-old a sex toy.

After saying in a now-viral TikTok video that she would give her child a sex toy if they were 12-years-old or older and requested for one, a woman has divided the internet.

The mother, @naomirikken, answered numerous parenting queries from other users in a series of videos broadcast on TikTok. “Would you say yes if your daughter begged for a gift at 9?” someone questioned Naomi in one video. Naomi said that she thought they were too young, but she might say yes if they were “a little older.” Since its release on October 11, the video has received over 4.6 million views and 17,000 comments.

Naomi remarked in another video, which has been viewed over 180,000 times, “for me personally, 12 year would be great,” in regard to buying a sex toy for her child. The video’s onscreen text said, “It actually depends on your puberty.”

The viral video and reactions drew a lot of criticism, but they also started people thinking about how to properly educate children and teenagers about sexuality. Although there is no ideal age to have “the talk,” many experts say it should take place before kids reach adolescence.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, openly discussing healthy sex and relationships should be a continuous conversation, not just one big “chat.”

According to the HHS, most teenagers believe that making sex decisions would be considerably easier if they could talk openly and honestly with their parents.

“Teens who talk about sex with their parents are more likely to postpone having sex until they’re older,” according to HHS. “If they do choose to have sex, they’re also more likely to make healthy decisions, such as wearing condoms to avoid pregnancy and STDs [sexually transmitted diseases].” Many people commented on Naomi’s video, with people debating if 12 was too early or whether the topic was healthy to have with a youngster.

One commenter wrote, “Nah 14-15, 9 is a full toddler.”

In response to the initial video, one person stated, “Yeah no…a that’s youngster.”

One answered, “Nah, maybe 16 minimum.”

Some people pointed out that they were dubbed “adult toys” for a reason, and that the minimum age was 18. This is a condensed version of the information.