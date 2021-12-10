The Internet is divided over a Starbucks employee’s secret message on a customer’s coffee cup.

People are talking about a sexy secret message delivered by a Starbucks employee to a coffee shop client, but for all the wrong reasons.

The worker directs the drinker to a “hidden message” located at the bottom of the cardboard container, written in black marker on the side of the cup alongside an arrow.

On closer study, it appears that while the cup formerly stated, “Be careful, the beverage you are going to enjoy is extremely hot,” the barista has now omitted certain words, leaving the line to read, “Be careful, you’re really hot.”

MadeMeSmile has sent you a secret message.

Next-Caterpiller-393 posted the alleged remark to the MadeMeSmile subreddit of Reddit, where it has received more than 42,000 upvotes in less than 24 hours.

Despite its popularity, the post’s contents have caused controversy, with many people questioning whether the message crosses personal lines.

Given the present debate about the prevalence of sexual harassment in everyday culture, the contents of the message are particularly concerning.

According to a 2018 study conducted by the non-profit Stop Street Harassment, 81 percent of women and 43 percent of males interviewed had experienced some type of sexual harassment in their lifetime.

Many people were uncertain if the statement on the Starbucks cup was a kind gesture or an example of unwanted romantic attention in a mundane scenario in this context.

According to Moondogmk3, the phrase “either means you’re going back in a few hours or never again,” depending on the context.

20mins2theRockies wrote, “This person was at work.” “At work, hitting on customers is usually a big no-no.” SuperRoby, on the other hand, was not convinced. “I wouldn’t be afraid or creeped out if the barista didn’t do anything more than write the words on the cup,” they wrote. “If they don’t feel at ease, they can most likely change locations.” GuiltyBystander said, “I’ve been hit on in a similar manner by folks I don’t find attractive.” “I don’t think it’s sexual harassment.” Meanwhile, Eerawai offered their own story, emphasizing how quickly a scenario like this may get out of control. “I had a coffee shop that was in the entrance to a,” they wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.