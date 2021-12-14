The internet is divided over a Redditor’s alleged violation of her boyfriend’s religious mother’s rules.

After a rocky first meeting with her boyfriend’s parents, a woman seeks assistance from the internet.

COVID prevented user Sea-Tangerine-4123 from visiting her boyfriend’s parents in the United States, according to a now-viral post on the subreddit “Am I The A**hole.” They met in Paris, she added, and have been living together for the past six months.

“I was delighted to go because it is obviously very important to him,” she wrote.

Meeting a significant other's parents can give "insight into how your partner might behave as a spouse or parent down the line, and indicate what kind of material resources they'll have at their disposal for raising a family," according to a study published in the Journal of Family Studies in 2014.

According to the article, it’s best to “stay away from topics that could cause friction or defensiveness on someone’s part” during the first meeting, according to Dr. Deanna Brann, an expert in in-law dynamics and author of Reluctantly Related Revisited: Breaking Free of the Mother-in-Law/Daughter-in-Law Conflict. She told the magazine that if the parents bring up a topic with which the partner disagrees, the first meeting might not be the greatest moment to bring it up.

The Redditor was taken aback by his parents’ reaction when she arrived at her boyfriend’s house, she stated. While they were initially friendly and things were going well, she says things changed.

“They then asked me if I knew any prayer at our first meal, and I responded no,” she wrote. “Then his mother said, ‘It’s the least you could know,’ and I was like, wtf,’sorry, but I don’t believe in god.'” She later learned that her boyfriend’s mother preferred that the couple sleep in separate rooms because it was “more acceptable.” “I’ve never seen an adult couple sleep apart in my life.” “Why would she care if we live together?” she wrote.

She claimed she tried to make a joke, but it only seemed to aggravate the issue.

"Because it appeared that the issue was about sex, I tried to soothe her by cracking a joke, but she appeared to be irritated by the fact that I had done so."