The Internet is divided over a popular retailer’s Princess Diana look-alike clothing campaign.

The internet is doing a double-take after seeing a fresh Anthropologie commercial campaign in which the model looks practically indistinguishable from Diana, Princess of Wales. The “Idyll Weekend” edit, as the store refers to it, is chock-full of items that could have come directly from Diana’s closet in the 1980s and 1990s.

One commenter on the store’s Instagram picture displaying six ensembles fashioned on the look-alike model stated, “OK DIANA.”

Since her first appearance on the world stage as Prince Charles’s love interest in the early 1980s, Princess Diana has been a cultural figure. According to the BBC, she married Prince Charles in 1981 in a wedding that was watched by 750 million people in 74 countries.

Diana remained in the public eye throughout her adult life, with the world — and particularly the journalists — seemingly following her every move. Much has been said in the years since Diana’s death regarding the harmful effects of being under the microscope on her.

She became well-known for being a philanthropist in addition to being a princess. The public, on the other hand, was enthralled by her distinctive flair, which frequently defied expectations for a member of the royal family.

