The Internet is divided over a man who refused to cook a $120 steak ‘well done’ for a woman.

A man has sparked debate after describing how he and a “long-time friend” had a falling out over their girlfriend’s request for a “well done” Wagyu steak.

Following the disagreement, the controversial meat connoisseur posted to Reddit’s popular “Am I The A**hole” thread to explain how his phone number and social media accounts were blocked by both his friend and their girlfriend. The post has received over 9,000 upvotes and over 5,000 comments at the time of writing.

According to the article, the drama erupted over a “extravagant” Thanksgiving feast with a “close-knit” group of ten people, largely couples, including his former friend and his new girlfriend, whom he had begun dating a few months previously.

The man said this year’s celebration was extra spectacular because, due to a friend who works for a “high-end meat distributor,” he “lucked into a strip loin of A5 Wagyu for a price that was unorthodox levels of inexpensive.”

To the uninitiated, Wagyu beef is the Rolls Royce of steaks; a Japanese bred beef distinguished by its abundant marbling, which imparts a unique and enticing suppleness to the meat.

A5 Wagyu may cost roughly $250 per pound on average, according to Tokyo Spark, with an unprepared A5 Wagyu steak costing around $118 on average.

When the man was entrusted with cooking the meat for their Thanksgiving gathering, he revealed how he went to great lengths to ensure his guests got the most out of the Wagyu beef.

He explained, “Steak is the closest thing I have to a religion, and I take it very seriously.” “The average steak takes me around 4-5 hours to prepare and cook…though I sometimes butter age or dry age my meats for up to 3-4 months to ensure that they are flawless.” In this case, the steak enthusiast used a cooking procedure known as “sous vide,” in which each steak was packed in food and temperature-safe resealable plastic bags before being cooked in a kettle of boiling water. There is no oil utilized, and the temperature is precisely maintained throughout.

"Because these were authentic A5, I only sous vided them afterward."