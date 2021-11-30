The Internet is divided over a man proposing to his girlfriend during a friend’s wedding—’Tacky.’

Weddings are supposed to be a joyous occasion to commemorate the happy couple’s newfound unity.

However, one man has sparked outrage on social media after proposing to his girlfriend during the wedding of a close friend.

A bride can be seen in a video shared to Reddit prepared to throw her bouquet backwards, as is customary, only to abruptly halt and hand the flowers over to female guests.

MadeMeSmile has come up with a unique approach to propose.

The woman is then patted on the shoulder by a male, who appears to be her boyfriend, who then gets down on one knee with a ring to propose.

A message overlaid on the video reads, “So my pal got engaged on my wedding day.”

On Reddit, the video has received over 76,000 upvotes. Dana Najdzien posted it on TikTok in July under the alias danacaye, and it has now been viewed over 38 million times.

To say the least, the habit of proposing during someone else’s wedding is divisive.

In this case, Najdzien, who played the bride in the original video, followed up with a second video claiming that “this was my idea.”

The video’s original version may be seen here:

original sound – Dana Najdzien #wedding #proposal #maidofhonor #weddingproposal #love #shesaidyes #1stpost #nocluewhatimdoing

She commented, “I couldn’t be happier to celebrate my big day with my BFF.” Najdzien did say, though, that she “completely understands” that “some people aren’t cool with it.” Indeed, according to etiquette expert Elaine Swann, proposing during someone else’s wedding is utterly wrong, regardless of the circumstances.

She told Real Simple magazine, “The day of someone’s wedding is one day out of a whole year.” “We must remember that the pair is making a once-in-a-lifetime memory, and a proposal should not be included in the one day that the couple has to themselves: Let them enjoy it!” To say the least, the idea was polarizing at the time of the initial TikTok post. After four months, it appears that the internet is still as divided as it was before. This is a condensed version of the information.