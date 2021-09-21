The Internet is divided over a heartbreaking ‘Toy Story’ fan theory.

After offering a heartbreaking fan hypothesis about the true roots of Woody’s connection with Andy in Toy Story, a Disney fan has divided the internet.

It’s been more than 25 years since Pixar Animation Studios’ pioneering film Toy Story premiered on the big screen, ushering in a new age of computer-animated cinematic adventures aimed at both children and adults.

For much of this time, the Toy Story series has been front and center, with Disney and Pixar producing three more sequels.

While there is no indication on whether or not a Toy Story 5 will be released, the films continue to generate a lot of buzz on social media.

The most recent example of this was on TikTok, where innovatorguy presented his own idea for the origins of Tom Hanks’ character Sheriff Woody, Andy Davis’ vintage cowboy doll and favorite toy.

Andy decides to send Woody on to a little girl named Bonnie Anderson before Woody breaks out on his own in the following films, despite the fact that Woody has been his favorite toy since kindergarten.

Innovatorguy discovered a way to add an extra layer of emotional story to proceedings by proposing that Woody is, in fact, the reincarnated ghost of Andy’s departed father, a plot development that tugs at the heartstrings.

He explains, “Andy’s father died when he was very young, and Woody is actually his father’s spirit, who has been watching over him since he was a child until he no longer needs him.”

Each clip follows a familiar format, with innovatorguy pouring a brightly colored liquid into a glass while text and pictures appear on the screen explaining his thought process. He is well-known on TikTok for his videos offering up wild and inventive fan theories on the existence of Mermaids to shows that used to be on Nickelodeon.

His Toy Story theory also seems to have struck a chord, as the video has received over 5.1 million views since it was posted in September. You may watch the video here.

