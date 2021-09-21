The Internet is divided on train etiquette after a viral video of a woman forcing her way onto a subway.

A TikTok video of a lady shoving her way onto a crowded New York City train has sparked debate among viewers about proper train etiquette.

Since being released on Friday, the video by @d.fyp on TikTok has received over 2 million views and 2,900 comments. Although, most commenters appear to be split on the woman’s decision to push onto the crowded subway car, there does not appear to be a majority opinion.

@d.fyp

NYC subway sound like the original #nyc #subway #fy #fyp #fyp #bronx – #1 MEME PAGE

As the subway doors close on her legs that haven’t made it inside, the woman clutching a magazine, enormous purse, and jacket climbs into the car. A woman in front of her pushes her back and tries to shove her through the open doors.

Because she is standing in the way, the woman tries to close the doors with her hand, but they pop open. She then pushes through the people in front of her, making it aboard the car with enough enough to open the doors. After then, the train resumes its normal journey.

The video’s caption reads, “NYC subway be like.” Many of the comments on the post are divided, with some stating that’s just way it is sometimes, and others claiming that the woman should have simply waited for the next train.

One comment with over 12,500 likes says, “The folks arguing she could of waited for the next train, you obviously not from New York.”

“YES, THAT IS A NEW YORKER…

FIGHT FOR YOUR PLACE…” In the comments, another user made a joke.

Others thought the woman was OK for boarding the train and that the people in front of her should have given her more room so she didn’t have to push back.

“They’re both incorrect. Another commenter on the video said, “She was wrong for trying to fit into that small space, and the other was wrong for pushing her.”

But, in the New York subway system, is subway etiquette even a thing? Curbed’s writers don’t think so.

“The truth is, as any tired, battered New Yorker will tell you, there are often no rules on the subway beyond. This is a condensed version of the information.