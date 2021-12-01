The Internet is divided on the woman who claimed her husband’stole Christmas’ from her children.

Christmas is approaching, and many people are preparing to suffer a financial hit. One Redditor said that her spouse seized money she had set up for the holidays, thereby depriving their children of Christmas.

“So, I’m a working mother of three children” (9,11,5). My spouse had a job before being laid off at the end of 2020, and he hasn’t worked since. Yes, he worked in a few places here and there, such as the gas station, but he couldn’t keep it since he lacked’motive & enthusiasm,'” wrote “_GreaterIsHe_” on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” topic.

“Overall, our financial situation isn’t ideal,” she added, “but I’ve decided to start saving money so that we can have the decent Christmas celebration the kids wanted but couldn’t afford in 2019-2020.” “I’ve set aside money to buy decorations, cook meals, and give gifts, but I just found out that my husband took $500 from my account and from the money I saved (the rest of my salary goes to bills and groceries) and handed it to his younger brother to assist him pay child support.” They got into a fight, she said, and despite her husband stating that he was “pressed by family to contribute and pay part of his brother’s child support or they wouldn’t see their nephews/grandchildren,” their children interrupted them in the middle of the debate. “Their dad stole it away from them by taking the money [I] saved,” the mother said, explaining why they couldn’t afford Christmas. After dismissing the children, the husband confronted her, accusing her of “psychological damage” for “turning the children against [him].” According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Americans will spend 8.5 percent to 10.5 percent more this holiday season, or $997 on average. It’s unclear how many people are covered by that sum. However, if the Redditor had saved this amount or more and it was lost, there would be a deficit.

The majority of readers backed the woman, and they didn’t hold back their views on the subject.

“Your husband is a jerk.” Get rid of his slacker self and his family. You won’t have to worry about him if you’re alone. This is a condensed version of the information.