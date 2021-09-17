The Internet is divided on the groom’s flamboyant wedding entrance.

When it comes to weddings, all attention should be on the bride. One groom, on the other hand, has gone viral after making his own spectacular entrance—and not everyone was impressed.

A soon-to-be-married man can be seen marching down the aisle in a gold and dark blue tuxedo, wearing sunglasses, and holding a cigar in one hand and a glass of what appears to be cognac in the other in a video posted to TikTok by attentiveear and captioned “Groomzilla.”

As he makes his way to the front in exuberant style, his guests watch and clap as he enjoys his moment in the spotlight.

Before the video transitions to the same man, looking worse for wear, being carried out of a car and into a wheelchair with the caption “How it ended,” a caption accompanying this portion reads.

The video, which can be seen here, was first released on TikTok on September 5 and has received over 50,000 views. It was shared on Twitter on September 12 and has already been seen over 592,000 times.

The video has divided viewers, with some claiming that the groom is merely enjoying his big day, while others accusing him of being selfish and childish.

On Twitter, an unimpressed srburris said, “Drinking down the aisle and rolling into his honeymoon suite.” “Toss the entire ‘I’m On My Grown Man Tip, Acting Like Fratboy’ thing out the window.”

“I would be so disappointed if my spouse got THAT drunk on our wedding day,” a user named MsJones1 agreed. He passed out before we got to the suite, so no wedding night shenanigans??”

Purpleaxxe, for one, attempted to defend the groom’s behavior. “You have a complete lifetime for night antics if you choose the proper one,” they added. “He was smiling and having a good time. She should be relieved that he wanted to commemorate the start of their new life together.”

“She will understand,” Nightnurse38 agreed. He had a good time.”

Meanwhile, Blizzardbabie disputed the notion that the bride would be offended by her husband's state at the conclusion of the night.