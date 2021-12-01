The Internet is crashing due to a cake disguised as a succulent rack of ribs.

On TikTok, a video of a cake that appears just like a meaty rack of ribs went viral, leaving millions of viewers perplexed.

Illusion cakes have gained popularity as a result of baking programs and social media. Turkish baker Tuba Geckil is a well-known proponent of the hyper-realistic cake, having gained fame in summer 2020 thanks to a film exhibiting her creations that looked like Crocs, toilet paper, soap, fruit, potted plants, and even people.

Geckil isn’t the only woman carving out a name for herself in the culinary world. On social media, Inae Cakes, a New York cake designer and pastry chef, is proving to be a breakout star.

The baker behind these perplexing sweet treats “graduated from the Institute of Culinary Education New York City (2013) with the Top Toque Award for excellence in technique, professionalism, and industry preparedness,” according to the Inae Cakes website.

Inae Cakes shared a video on TikTok on Monday that appeared to be a succulent rack of ribs being cut up at first glance.

However, as soon as the knife touched the “ribs,” it became evident that this was not the meaty treat it appeared to be. The blade sunk into the apparently ribs, exposing what looks to be marble cake.

The on-screen caption reads, “I wonder what Gordon Ramsay would think.” While the chef from Kitchen Nightmares would most likely respond to this video with a few expletives, the majority of TikTok users were just surprised.

Lazypotaters remarked, “I need a drink.” hamsterarelife6 wrote, “I need a cigarette.” TriceyB21 wrote, “My brain isn’t braining.”

A sense of betrayal was felt by several meat eaters.

“This low-key irritated me,” tgreengiant explained. “What makes me feel so betrayed?” msquestionnaire posed the question. Killavictoria joked, “This just hurt me internally.”

