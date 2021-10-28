The Internet is blown away by a woman’s incredible homemade Marge Simpson Halloween costume.

After creating a perfect rendition of Marge Simpson from The Simpsons, a woman from California has put a claim for the year’s best Halloween costume.

Kadejah Baylor, a fashion designer, turned to social media to share the tedious effort that went into her creation as well as the stunning end product.

The Oakland-based apparel designer revealed in a video that has over 2 million views on TikTok and has been shared on Twitter that she opted to construct Marge’s characteristic beehive hairstyle from scratch because she “didn’t see any appropriate wigs” when searching for one online.

I’m sorry, but I can’t wait a week to show this knucklehead off. Take a look at the wig I prepared for my Halloween costume!! pic.twitter.com/Ew5ANPswnH — @Thexmixtape (@KadejahBaylor) 22nd of October, 2021 Baylor went to a local beauty supply store and bought a few packs of blue hair as well as some adhesive. She then proceeded to glue the hair to a huge foam cylinder that sat on top of her head as part of a second blue wig.

She then spray painted a counterfeit white pearl necklace red to resemble Marge’s characteristic flair on The Simpsons, in addition to the wig.

The results were then shown in a follow-up video, which had Baylor dressed as Marge Simpson, replete with the character’s signature green clothing.

Baylor mimes along to this excerpt from “Scenes from the Class Struggle in Springfield,” the fourteenth episode of The Simpsons’ seventh season, in which Marge tries to ingratiate herself with Springfield’s elite after purchasing a bargain Chanel suit.

The video, which you can watch here, has over 250,000 views on TikTok and has been viewed over 1 million times on Twitter.

I made this wig pic.twitter.com/hFX3lgkDuN

— @Thexmixtape (@KadejahBaylor) 26th of October, 2021 Baylor claimed in the first of the two videos that she wanted to post clips of her costume well ahead of Halloween because she “couldn’t stand” waiting until October 31 for others to see it.

Given the online response, the decision looks to have been justified. On TikTok, nevscanvas declared, “This is a masterpiece.” “She grasped the assignment,” Tony Gould agreed, writing. The wig was “everything” for Joshbigosh, while Graciebee. This is a condensed version of the information.