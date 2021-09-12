The Internet is blown away by a Corgi with impressive basketball skills.

A dog may be a man’s greatest friend, but they also make excellent basketball teammates.

Still don’t believe us? Due of her amazing talent at the sport, one Corgi in Houston, Texas, has gained a lot of online fans.

During the coronavirus lockdowns, Lilo, a six-year-old dog, was taught to shoot hoops by her owner Denny Ku, 29, and now has over 643,700 TikTok followers and 14.8 million likes.

Ku’s videos on his Aircorg account show the pet launching a balloon into various baskets.

Ku got the notion to teach his dog trick shots after letting her play with balloons because she couldn’t mix with other dogs because of social separation.

“She used to go to daycare or chase the neighbors’ kids’ dogs on a daily basis,” he told the Metro, “but social distancing was quite tough on her social time.”

“I believe she expended her energy on a bunch of balloons one day, and we saw that the motion of striking the balloon was similar to shooting a basketball, so we decided to give it a shot.

“Lilo’s trick shots were taught to her by us. It’s without a doubt her favorite pastime. She rushes to the ball and lies down ready to play as soon as we get off work!”

@aircorgSPEED ROUND | Predictions for the @NFL Sunday Noon Game! What did we get right this time? #nflkickoff #nfl #football #fyp #foryou #aircorg #nflkickoff #nfl #football #fyp #foryou #aircorg Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers”

One of Lilo’s most popular videos, which you can see above, was released on September 10 and has already had over 2.8 million views.

It depicts the pet utilizing her talent to correctly predict the winners of Week 1 NFL games.

The dog is at the top of the stairs, hitting a balloon into one of two baskets on the lower steps with her head.

Each basket has a label with a football team’s logo on it, and whatever basket a shot goes in is said to be the pet’s prediction of the winning team.

Another video, which you can watch here, was shot on August 22 and shows Lilo doing a “round.” This is a condensed version of the information.