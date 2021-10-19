The Internet is being perplexed by an optical illusion of a dog in a window.

As the old adage goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words,” but it doesn’t always depict the truth.

An optical illusion is a phenomenon in which the eye is fooled into perceiving something other than what has been captured.

A recent photograph of a little dog standing in a window is an illustration of this.

On October 15, Reddit user PhatWalda posted a photograph of a puppy enclosed on a window sill.

Because of the lighting and the material screen, the animal looks to be the subject of a detailed oil painting.

“I snapped a photo of my dog through a window screen that looks like an ancient painting,” the social media user captioned the photograph, which has received over 93,300 upvotes.

Many people have flocked to the comments portion of the video to express their thoughts on the perplexing snap, which can be seen here.

Carmex2121, for example, wrote: “It’s difficult to believe it’s not a painting. The window screen transforms the space into a canvas, and the lighting is flawless.” Through a window screen that resembles an ancient painting, I took a photo of my dog. frommildlyinteresting Jwp75, another Redditor, added: “Yeah, the screen’s effect is one of my favorites. It’s almost a matte surface, which takes away a lot of dimension. I’m guessing the light is shining through another window to the left, and the photo was taken via the right window.

“Otherwise, the lighting wouldn’t make sense. That, I believe, is mostly responsible for its appearance “”Actual” but “painted” “I genuinely thought it WAS an antique artwork for a few seconds when I initially glanced at it in my feed,” Tamiaredguard confessed. Typical gushed: “OP, this is a truly unique shot. If you DM me, I’d be willing to buy a print from you.” PhatWalda responded to the roughly 630 comments by stating that the pet in question was “The One that Got Away.” The Redditor then revealed: “This sweet puppy died of cancer when he was young, and this photo perfectly captures his spirit. I’m overjoyed that you like it.” ” Today, I’m astounded and, to be honest, very moved by the fact that so many people like this shot. This is a condensed version of the information.