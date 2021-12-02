The internet is behind a woman who caught her ex cheating and outed him as gay to her fundamentalist mother-in-law.

A woman turned to Reddit to ask if she was bad for telling her soon-to-be ex-fundamentalist husband’s mother that he was gay.

The woman posted her story to the “Am I The A**hole” thread under the moniker u/life after love, and it has earned almost 19,600 votes since Wednesday.

The woman, 25, explained in the article that her now-ex, 28, was gay and had kept it hidden from her. She claimed she didn’t find out what had happened until she caught him fooling with another man.

“He as much as stated that he knew he wasn’t attracted to me in that way,” u/life after love wrote, “but he wanted kids and a ‘regular’ life.” “I don’t care if he’s gay; I’ll never forgive him for leading me on so he could use me to have children, so it’s over.” Most of her ex’s family are “fundamentalist nutjobs” who don’t believe in divorce, according to u/life after love, and her ex told his family it was her fault.

u/life after love explained, “His family doesn’t believe in divorce.” “So she [the mother-in-law, or MIL]cornered me about how I’m being childish and marriage is about commitment, forgiveness, and working through problems, etc., under the premise of picking up some paperwork and other items I had found that were my ex’s. My ex didn’t inform his family that he cheated; instead, he told his mother that I was divorcing him because we weren’t having enough sex for me.” u/life after love stated that she attempted to be patient and explain to her mother-in-law that the divorce was due to her ex’s infidelity. However, she stated that she did not want to inform his family that he was with a man since she believed it was not her place to do so.

“Outing” is defined as “exposing someone’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or gender non-binary identity to others without their permission,” according to the Human Rights Campaign. Outing someone’s identity can have serious consequences for their personal safety as well as their family relationships.

