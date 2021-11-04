The Internet is ‘bawling’ after seeing a video of a dog walking his best friend on a leash.

Dogs are man’s best friend, but occasionally another dog is a dog’s best friend.

TikTok account provided some footage. A black Labrador named Denzel walks alongside a similar-looking dog named Casper in the Labraseal.

Denzel has Casper’s leash in his mouth, as if he’s taking his companion for a stroll, and it’s a sweet scene.

The beautiful video was shot in Suffolk, United Kingdom, and features Whamsong !’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”

The video’s surprisingly sorrowful finish, however, is what has caused it to become viral, with over 11.2 million views.

The cheerful ’80s song abruptly ends, and the picture switches to Denzel pulling an empty leash down a trail, indicating that his companion is no longer living.

The cat, who was older, regrettably passed away from cancer, according to another TikTok video.

“The terrible thing about having two dogs is that only one of them gets to spend the remainder of their lives with the other,” the Labraseal said in the caption for the video, which you can view here. #rip.” Since it was posted on October 17, the tearjerking video has gotten a lot of attention online, with 3.3 million likes.

"The unfortunate reality of having two dogs is that only one of them will spend the rest of their lives with the other. #rip" In addition, over 25,200 individuals raced to the comments area to voice their thoughts on the emotive film, with many stating how powerful of an emotional response it elicited.

“There was definitely something more uplifting in the drafts,” one TikTok user, Abigail Knight, added.

“Nah because you didn’t ask if I had the emotional capacity to take this in,” Whitney Brooks typed.

"Bruh, my mental health was already at an all-time low, and then you just broke me with this," FunGuy continued. I'm a huge dog lover. I'm sad to hear about your loss." "The way he's still clinging to his leash," Liv observed. "I'm crying." "This is devastating," Roburgund srt revealed. I'll definitely be clutching my pets a little tighter tonight." "I knew what was going to happen, but I kept going," Alice alleged.