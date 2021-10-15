The Internet is baffled by an optical illusion of a cat with its arm going ‘through’ it.

A snapshot can sometimes be so visually perplexing that it leaves the internet scratching its collective head, trying to figure out what is actually depicted.

This is known as an optical illusion, which is when the eye is tricked into seeing something other than what was taken.

And a recent photograph of a woman holding a cat exemplifies this.

A fluffy cat is being held by a lady in the photo, which was shared to Reddit by user Francis 99, and it appears that her arm is passing straight through the cat’s body and out the front of its chest.

The image, which was posted to the discussion site on October 14, shows the woman looking down at the cat, which is staring at the camera, scared.

“My sister’s hand passing through my cat’s body,” Francis 99 captioned the intriguing photo.

The photo, which can be seen here, has gone popular on Reddit, with over 25,000 upvotes and nearly 600 comments demonstrating people’s amusement.

