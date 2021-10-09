The Internet is baffled by an optical illusion of a cat at a dining table.

Photographs can be deceiving. Lighting and composition can sometimes be deceiving to the spectator, distorting the subject in such a way that it fails to represent what is truly going on.

This is an optical illusion, which deceives the eyes into believing they are seeing something other than what has been captured.

And a recent snapshot of a cat who appears to be stitched on a chair exemplifies this.

A tray of pizza sits on a table, and behind it is a chair with a cream-colored material back, as seen in the photo shared to Reddit by user Spacexcake.

Although sewn on for decoration, a tabby cat sits on the chair, neatly framed in the material and without shadows behind him, making him appear entirely two-dimensional.

The pet’s fierce stare adds to the amusement of the photograph.

“Why does Rodney look stitched into the chair?” says text overlaid on the shot, which was shared on September 6.

The perplexing snap has received more than 17,100 upvotes on the discussion-based platform.

More than 180 people responded in the comments section, expressing their opinions on the amusing post.

“Multiple angles with highly diffused illumination, maybe a form of chandelier may do it,” writes Reddit user New-Reaction5944, as to why the image looks so flat.

“And he’s centered and in a stance that appears like it would be embroidered,” another person, Thunder-bug, typed.

“Guy with a cat cushion wants the internet to pretend he has a cat as he eats pizza alone,” MrHappy continued.

“If a piece goes missing, don’t blame Rodney, he was probably framed,” OnceIwasAboy quipped.

