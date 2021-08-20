The Internet is baffled after Justin Timberlake was seen on camera working at Target.

In a video that has baffled and divided fans, Justin Timberlake was recorded handling the cash register at a Target location.

Douglas Anthony can be seen ringing up some Ice Breakers candy and a pack of gum in a video released to TikTok by the “Cry Me A River” star.

Timberlake is dressed in a coat and hat rather than a Target uniform, and the two goods he does ring up are returned to the shelf.

“Justin Timberlake says post this for the naysayers,” according to a caption accompanying the video, which can be viewed here.

Fans are baffled by the singer-antics, songwriter’s which appear to be part of a joke between him and the original poster Anthony.

“Still don’t think this is him,” Heyford Price wrote beside the post. I need him to speak out and say something complete.”

Despite Anthony posting a number of videos involving Timberlake, including one of the two men dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” Price remained skeptical.

Others couldn’t figure out what he was up to.

“Nobody going to mention how he just scanned anything and put it back on the shelf?” Charlie Spinner wondered.

“However, why is he placing it back on the shelf?” Gt agreed.

“Times are rough when JT starts working at target,” joked User8986947942842.

Meanwhile, S. Huxley was quick to support Timberlake’s freedom to purchase anywhere he pleased.

He wondered aloud, “Why is everyone so startled he’s at Target?” “Like the rest of us, he’s a human. “I’m just more gifted.”

“Normalize celebrities being in public,” agreed Social Media Broke.

Jade Tompkins, on the other hand, had a different opinion and asked the musician to recreate the “Target sketch from Saturday Night Live.”

Douglas Anthony’s original sound – @dougyanthony#justintimberlake #JT #target #turnup #fyl #timberlake #colorado #stoptalkingshit #onelove #real #viral

When Timberlake’s old NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass slid into the TikTok post’s comments, any concerns about who the man in the video was vanished.

Bass wrote, “This guy looks oddly familiar.” “I have no idea where that came from.”

Timberlake’s fooling around in Target has gone viral on TikTok, with the video garnering over 1.1 million views.

In three videos shared to Anthony’s account, Timberlake appears.

One, this is a quick rundown.