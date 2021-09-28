The Internet is awestruck by a video of a service dog’s impressive life-changing abilities.

A video of a woman demonstrating her service dog’s outstanding abilities has gone viral, with over 526,000 views.

Erin Novakowski, a motorized wheelchair user who was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, posted the video on TikTok.

Novakowski, who is dressed in fishnet stockings and has bright pink hair, says in the video, “This is my service dog Gevin, so I thought I’d show you some of what he can do.”

The 19-year-old then shows the “one he does most for me,” which is putting her elbow back on the armrest if it falls off, in the video, which can be viewed here.

The golden Labrador nudges the woman’s elbow back into place using his nose.

The university student and writer also explained how the adoring dog can reposition her arm and retrieve her keys when she drops them.

Gevin is also seen to be capable of unlocking doors and pulling her sleeve down on command in the video.

“He’s a very good guy, and I love him very much,” Novakowski says at the end of the video.

“He allows me to be self-sufficient. Basically, he allows me to be at home alone and travel around, and in the event of an emergency, I may exit the house and he can pick up the phone if I drop it. That’s exactly what he does.”

"Wanted to show off some of Gevin's skillz cuz he is a smart guy hehehe," Novakowski captioned the video.

The remarkable video has received a lot of attention online, with 145,000 likes.

Many others also flocked to the comments area to express their opinions on the dog’s performance.

Calvyn, for example, wrote, “Thank you for your service Gevin.”

“The way he politely waits for his moment to shine at the beginning,” said another participant, Jocey.

“Gevin is a great American hero, and I salute him,” Latisha Shuff exclaimed.

“Wow, I knew service dogs are amazing, but seeing all the ways they can help is incredible,” Z said. This is a condensed version of the information.