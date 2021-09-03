The Internet is awestruck by a video of a service dog assisting a woman lying on the shop floor.

On TikTok, a video showing a service dog assisting a woman who had fallen over has received nearly 13 million views.

The video shows Ashton Gurnari running a training run with her service dog, Moose, who helps her cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and hypoglycemia.

Hypoglycemia is a condition in which people’s blood sugar levels are lower than normal, causing them to lose consciousness, which is why Gurnari videotaped herself passing out and calling for help with Moose.

Gurnari can be seen in the video, which was published on her Instagram account AshtonGurnari, browsing the shelves of a hardware store with her chocolate Labrador beside her.

She then sits down and the dog, whom she refers to on her page as “a hero with paws,” sleeps over her before she turns on one side to imitate losing consciousness.

The animal, who is dressed in a blue vest, then leaps into action, racing up to a passing motorist to inform him of the issue and enlisting his assistance.

Connecticut-based “Pass out and get help training run,” Gurnari wrote alongside a brown love-heart in the video, which you can view here.

Since it was posted on March 17, the video has been viewed over 12.7 million times and has received over 3.2 million likes.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for the motivational film.

Billy, a TikTok user, said, “This is great!” I am a huge dog lover.”

“My heart wasn’t ready, oh my gosh,” said another person, Jenningsbrower.

“I will never believe we deserve fur babies,” Whemby11 wrote, “this literally warms my heart so much.”

“I love dogs,” LadiiiLibra_ said. “They are very smart and compassionate and so much more.”

“These fur babies deserve the world and so much more,” Ellie said.

“Hello, you appear to be very busy, and I apologize for bothering you, but my mother requires assistance [sad-face emoji],” Leah said.

“Why am I crying?” PotatoChips inquired. Why?!?!? Ugh, humans don’t deserve dogs in the first place. This is a condensed version of the information.