The Internet is awestruck by a hack for making mashed potatoes that don’t require peeling or mashing.

Making mashed potatoes might be time-consuming, but one woman on TikTok has gone popular with a hack that makes it simple.

On November 18, Lora McLaughlin Peterson, a lifestyle guru known on the app as Lorafied, shared her method for quickly preparing potatoes with the caption: “Just in time for the holidays!”

On November 18, Lora McLaughlin Peterson, a lifestyle guru known on the app as Lorafied, shared her method for quickly preparing potatoes with the caption: "Just in time for the holidays!"

But, exactly, what is a cookery hack?

In the viral video, Peterson is seen in her kitchen, wearing a white apron and holding a bowl of mashed potatoes.

She says to the camera: “You’re not going to believe this, but I have a hack for you. Cook a bag of unpeeled potatoes as you normally would.” We then witness her removing the vegetables from a kettle of boiling water with kitchen tongs. “Grab a bowl and place a baking rack on top,” she directs viewers. Before applying pressure, the wise chef slices the potatoes in half and places them on the rack, skin side up.

She goes on to say: "The potato is mashed while the skin is left on the rack. After that, season as usual, and you're ready to dine." The simple technique has received a lot of attention online, having been viewed 143,700 times and receiving over 8,740 likes.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their joy at the brilliant hack.

Tracy Ochoa, a TikTok user, wrote: “Thank you very much!! You’ve just made my life a whole lot easier “with a slew of emojis depicting clapping hands

Karen Monett Amos, for example, said, “Oh my goodness, I am so delighted I found this [heart-eyed emoji].”

“A potato ricer would do the same thing,” Betty Smith Blick said, “but this is a brilliant idea for anyone who doesn’t have one.”

Tonya Cecil proposed using the leftover potato skins in an air fryer with salt and pepper, stating, “Yummm… then maybe throw the skins in the air fryer with salt and pepper.”

Thomas Clow penned the following: "Thank you very much. That appears to be enticing." Kathleen Clements gasped, "It's awe-inspiring!" Karen Clayton wrote: "WHAT THE HELL... This invention should be trademarked right away...revolutionized my life."