The Internet is all over it because a teen warned his father’s girlfriend about her bad behavior.

Relationships are difficult to maintain, especially if you live with a parent whose decisions you disagree with. Merseymoys raised a conundrum in the thread “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” in a now-viral Reddit post, and respondents didn’t hold back.

“I’m 16 years old, and my 45-year-old father has a tendency of dating college-aged women and then dumped them after 2 or 3 years, grumbling about how demanding and clingy they were. It’s been going on my entire life, and it irritates me because I believe that if he doesn’t want someone clinging, a lady in her early twenties willing to date a man who could be her father isn’t the best choice. “It’s almost as if he’s allergic to any lady beyond the age of 23,” the adolescent wrote.

She said she’s “made half-joking comments before about how I think it’s odd he only dates women 24,” and that she lives with him full-time and believes it’s her responsibility to speak out about the women because of her father’s complaints.

“Anyway, he introduced me to his new gf about a week ago, and she’s 21 but could easily pass for my age,” she added. “As if she wouldn’t fit in at my high school.” Idk, it bugged me that day, so when my father wasn’t around, I told her that if she wants a long-term relationship, she won’t get it from my father because, like every other woman he’s ever dated, he’ll dump her before she turns 24 and then call her a miserable clingy mess behind her back.” She went on to say: “I don’t think she believed me at the time since she laughed it off and said it was different with her, but she must have thought about it because she dumped him yesterday and must have told my father what I said because now he’s angry with me for interfering in his relationship.” He also claims that it hurts him that I think of him that way, despite the fact that all I did was state the truth, and I believe that if he doesn’t want to be, he should quit being. This is a condensed version of the information.