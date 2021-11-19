The Internet has slammed a’spineless’ mother for refusing to defend her daughter against her ‘neglectful’ family.

“[Am I the a**hole] for not calling out my son for treating my daughter badly?” the mother asked on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic on Wednesday, under the moniker u/Leading Equal6340. There have been almost 8,200 votes and 2,700 comments on the topic.

Before getting into the story concerning Emma and Ben, the mother mentioned that their father “spoiled” Ben when they were younger, but “wasn’t nice” to Emma.

“This irritated her, and she would cry because she felt she had been treated unfairly. I was upset, but I couldn’t do anything about it, so I decided to pretend it wasn’t happening and hope things improved “The mother had written something.

“Emma was having a hard time dealing with it, and I believe she expected me to defend her, but I despise conflict, and her father never listens to me anyway. I chose not to talk about it with Emma and instead concentrate on other things, but she claimed that I didn’t allow her to be unhappy and didn’t validate her feelings “she went on.

When Ben and Emma reached maturity, their romance “fizzled out.” Emma was encouraged to reach out to Ben when their father reached out to her in an attempt to mend their connection. For a few years, the two were on good terms until Ben abruptly stopped communicating with her.

“Emma is irritated, and she believes it is because Ben dislikes his father’s interest in her. Ben hasn’t given her an explanation, but he did tell me a ridiculous excuse, which makes no sense “”Their mother explained.”

Emma asked her mother whether she’d told Ben she thought he’d “behaved very badly” when she told her she thought he’d “acted very terribly.” Emma had a nervous breakdown as a result of her refusal to say “no.”

“[S]he yelled at me, saying that I’ve never stood up for her or protected her, and that if I can’t do it this time, she won’t want to be in a relationship with me. That I am enabling this conduct at her expense, and that she is fed up with it, “The mother had written something.

According to Psychologist Genevieve von Lob, many parents are “inherently drawn to one child.”

