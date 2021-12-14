The internet has slammed a parent who forced his teen daughter to do yard work while she was recovering from a sprained knee.

On Reddit, a parent is being chastised for stating that they didn’t believe their 15-year-old daughter when she stated she hurt her knee, forcing her to do yard chores instead of seeking medical help.

The Redditor posted on the “Am I the A**hole” forum under the username u/Throwaway-37828237. Since it was first shared on Monday, the post has received nearly 15,000 upvotes and over 4,800 comments.

The adolescent had a sprained knee, which is an injury that occurs when the ligaments that hold one’s knee joints in place are overstretched or ruptured, according to the post. Sprained knees can range in severity from relatively minor (healing takes 2 to 4 weeks) to more serious (need surgery). Healing requires resting torn ligaments and refraining from physical exertion.

Their husband is now out of town, the anonymous parent revealed in the Reddit post. As a result, they required the assistance of their 15-year-old daughter for various yard projects.

“She informed me her knee hurt after her run on Friday, and she was limping,” u/Throwaway-37828237 posted. “I told her, ‘It’s weird how your body always seems to break down when I’m in need of assistance.’ If you want, you may just stay in bed all day.'” “She has a history of making up illnesses to avoid doing things she doesn’t want to do.” They added, “She hasn’t done it much since she was around [nine], but I still have a hard time believing her when she claims anything is wrong.”

“She agreed she’d assist me, and I told her we could take her to the ER if her knee hurt after we finished the yard work,” u/Throwaway-37828237 continued. “We worked the entire weekend, and she whined a lot, but I was virtually convinced she’d get better by the end of the weekend.” “This morning… she stated her knee hurt a lot and she couldn’t walk,” u/Throwaway-37828237 said, leading him to drive the adolescent to the emergency hospital.

“It turns out she sprained her knee,” commented u/Throwaway-37828237, adding that they encouraged their daughter to “inform them it only started hurting today.”

When the daughter told the truth—that she had been injured on Friday—u/Throwaway-37828237 was “interrogated.”

