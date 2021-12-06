The Internet has slammed a man who proposed to his girlfriend by destroying her family heirloom ring.

A man has come to Reddit to explain how he proposed to his fiancée using a diamond from a family heirloom—and the internet is not on his side.

He started by disclosing that he had been with his girlfriend, 22, for roughly three years when he decided to pop the question, posting to the discussion-based site on November 24 under the account name Fleetsmyk.

Because she is “hugely into jewelry,” the 24-year-old man wanted to “buy her an extremely emotional ring.”

He went on to say that her grandmother had recently died, and that her wedding ring had been passed down to her because she was the only granddaughter.

As a result, the Redditor considered if it would be a “good idea for me to use one of the diamonds in the ring for my girlfriend’s engagement ring.”

He inquired about his girlfriend’s mother, who was the deceased’s daughter-in-law, because her father had died when she was 12 years old.

He added, “She told me that as much as she loved the concept, she didn’t sure if my girlfriend would, so she advised me to think about it.”

Despite this, he took the heirloom from a box in his girlfriend’s room, which she didn’t wear because “she was scared about losing” it, and utilized one of the diamonds for the new ring.

He stated that he hoped she would “appreciate the sentiment.” When he proposed, though, his future bride “said yes right away and was absolutely ecstatic, until she saw the ring.”

“She said I’d vandalized and wrecked the one meaningful object she had from her grandmother, and that I should have asked.”

“She said yes to my proposal but refuses to wear the ring, which I just think is insulting considering how much money and thought went into it,” the man said at the end of the article.

Some people believe that an engagement ring should cost as much as two months’ pay, however this idea comes from a De Beers diamond corporation marketing push in the early half of the twentieth century.

Nonetheless, according to The Knot, the average engagement ring price in the United States in 2019 was $5,900.

The article has been updated. This is a condensed version of the information.