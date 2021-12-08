The Internet has slammed a man for eating his pregnant partner’s postpartum batch cooked food.

A woman has taken to Mumsnet to complain that her partner has eaten the meals she batch-cooked in preparation for her baby’s arrival, and the internet has rallied behind her.

She started by saying she is 33 weeks pregnant and in the process of buying a house with her spouse in a post on the discussion-based site on December 7 under the account name Catmum789.

Due to her work schedule and the fact that her boyfriend has a son, she “can’t work and be a babysitter,” she currently visits every other night.

“This weekend, I stood for hours and batch cooked tons of freezer foods for when our kid comes,” she continued.

“On the days I’m not at his, he’s been informing me that he and his son have been eating the food I prepared for when the baby is here, so most items have gone,” says the problem.

“I’m unhappy because I portioned the meals out for two so we can put them in the oven when baby is here and I don’t have to fret,” the expectant mother continued.

He has, however, been sharing them with his son, who is already getting a hot, filling dinner at nursery.

“He ate the food I spent hours cooking, keeping in mind that I was standing for hours with sciatica and an iron deficiency, so I was having constant heart palpitations while doing it while he was watching football.”

The woman then asked if she was being a “hormonal monster” towards the end of her post.

The article has gotten a lot of attention on a parenting forum for mostly moms, with over 325 comments.

Many people believe the woman’s partner is to blame, with one Mumsnet user, SpikeDearheart, writing: “Er, then he needs to batch cook to replace it then.” T**t.” “When you move in with this bloke, you’ve had a vision into your future existence,” Gamerchick continued. It doesn’t seem good for his future if he refuses to feed his child. “I wouldn’t want to live with him.” “Does he realize why you have all the prepared food in the freezer or is he just tucking in to it nonetheless because he is too lazy to cook for his own child?” FourTeaFallOut typed. Ikeepseeingit,. This is a condensed version of the information.