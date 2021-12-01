The internet has slammed a boss who gave a gritty box of ‘random’ items to a worker as a parting gift.

After four years at a job, a lady turned to Reddit to describe the leaving present she received from her boss, and the internet was unimpressed.

An account called Dyne-nine posted photographs of the grease-stained gift box to the discussion-based site, explaining: “I left my prior work after 4 years, they sent me this.”

A bag of micro pretzels, various snack bars, a plastic figure, a miniature hand sanitizer, and a small moisturizer can all be found in the box.

To add insult to injury, the woman also posted a photo of a note instructing her to “take a picture” with all of the products in the package for their social media accounts.

“We appreciate all of your hard work and wanted to bring you some healthy, yummy goodies!” it continued. Enjoy!” Another printout is displayed, which reads, “Thank you so much for all your hard work and attention.” Thank you… for all of your assistance since we began working together. “You’re fantastic.” Since being posted online on November 30, the photos have received approximately 18,000 upvotes and over 800 comments from individuals who share the woman’s surprise.

“I can’t quit laughing at this,” one Reddit member, Radley500, remarked. It appears that everyone has just contributed something from their desk’s top drawer.” They sent me this after I left my prior employment after four years. fromsadcringe Dejected, Dejected, Dejected, Dejected, Dejected “It appears that everyone dumped their pockets and handbags into a box,” Beet continued. “And don’t forget to take a picture with ALL THE SNACKS,” JustMeLurkingAround wrote. This note is the icing on the cake. I’d share these exact photos on their main social media.” “I’m truly outraged on your behalf,” Regnald said. “I know that corporate goods like this are occasionally ordered through a service business,” TristansDad said. As a result, it’s possible that your ex-employer would be as shocked as you if they saw what was sent out in their name. That may be one of the reasons they request social media posts. To find out what they’re going to get. Or perhaps not. “Perhaps they just don’t give a damn.” The narrative poster, on the other hand, refuted the assumption that the firm was not to blame, adding, “It’s the latter.” “Lmfao [laughing my],” Xcleru said. This is a condensed version of the information.