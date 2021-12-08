The internet has gone crazy over a woman who advised her boyfriend to cover his tattoos before meeting his parents.

If you don’t take precautions to prevent it, dating someone your family doesn’t like could turn into a major issue. Susan Winter, a relationship therapist, told Elite Daily that in these instances, it’s critical to create limits. “There should be no additional discussion on the subject now that you’ve listened,” she stated.

This scenario has played out in real life, with the exception that there has yet to be a happy ending. A member known as “laveea” sought guidance on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” topic.

“My boyfriend and I have been dating for over two years. We’re polar opposites, but we’ve previously managed to work through our differences. To give you some context, he’s about 90% tattooed (up to his neck) and comes from a difficult background “”On the surface,” she said in the now-viral piece.

“He’s employed now and doing well for himself, but he had a difficult childhood. I wouldn’t call myself “posh,” but I come from a household where appearance, looks, and accomplishments are valued. But I’d say I’m a little more laid-back than they are.” She said that her boyfriend’s meeting with her parents would “make or break everything,” as she put it. “He will conceal his tattoos — no ifs, ands, or buts,” she added, “since my folks are incredibly old fashioned.” The woman purchased a clothing for her boyfriend so that he would appear “presentable and classy,” followed by a practice run in which she “told him what he should and shouldn’t say, how to chat, how to address any of my father’s concerns, etc.” She was dismayed, though, because he never “showed any enthusiasm” at any moment. It didn’t go as planned by the time dinner arrived.

“It was a complete SUCCESS. Yes, my parents and sister were harsh, but that’s how they are with any guy I date “she penned “My boyfriend was so enraged that he purposefully unzipped the top of his shirt so that his tatted neck could be seen. Naturally, this enraged my parents, and a heated debate occurred. They weren’t just telling him he wasn’t good enough for me; they were also expressing their disappointment.” The parents informed me at some time. This is a condensed version of the information.