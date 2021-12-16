The internet has been stunned by a viral video showing a Starbucks order for well over $50,000.

Imagine receiving a Starbucks order worth more than $50,000.

According to a now-viral TikTok video that the Internet can’t stop talking about, that is purportedly what happened at a Starbucks. So far, the video has been viewed by over 800,000 people and has received over 243,000 likes.

A Starbucks employee is seen reacting to an order of $52,189.20 in a video released two days ago by Esha crosby. The order screen displays the order, which consists of 9,576 venti caramel Frappuccinos.

The Starbucks employee looked bewildered in the video, with a hand on his hip and a headpiece with a mask below his mouth.

Viewers may also see all of the order tickets that are waiting to be placed on the beverages in the order.

One thing is certain: people are drinking more coffee than ever before. Since January of this year, according to the National Coffee Association’s National Coffee Data Trends report for 2021, Americans have consumed 55 percent more coffee at work and 20 percent more coffee in restaurants and cafes. There has also been a 16 percent increase in consumers drinking coffee outside of their homes.

“As COVID rules relax, coffee drinkers are resuming their pre-pandemic patterns while also maintaining their preferred new coffee options, such as drive-through and app-based ordering.” In a press statement, National Coffee Associaton President William Murray said, “Wherever Americans go, they keep America’s favorite beverage with them.”

Commenters couldn’t believe what they were seeing, and some made jokes about it.

“Those Frappuccinos will be melted by the time they finish making them,” a TikToker said.

Other users came up with their own remedies to the problem. One person stated, “That’s when I quit.”

“And that’s when I turn 30,” another commenter said.

“Hold on,” and “There’s no way,” were other TikTok users’ reactions.

Someone else added, “Oh hellll nay.”

Another user remarked, “Omg, I’d start crying from stress.”

One person would just refuse to cancel the order totally. They answered, “I would just refuse to make that order.” “I’d cancel and say we’re out of ingredients hahaha,” she says. Another person inquired, “Did they have multiple cars come pick them up?” “Or it was.” This is a condensed version of the information.