The Internet has been blown away by a video showing a woman transforming her purse into a jacket.

Now that the chilly weather has arrived, we must dress in a jacket on nights out.

Do you really want to carry around your winter warmer once you’ve arrived at your destination?

One TikTok video claims to give a fabulously creative solution to tying it around your waist, which destroys your style, or draping it over the side of a chair, where it will be lost forever.

B. Long Fashion’s video, which can be seen here, was put to the app on November 17 and has gone viral since it shows their trademarked innovation “The Jurse.”

A woman is shown demonstrating the device in the video, which has now been seen 1.1 million times.

She first attracts attention to a slouchy black leather handbag with a slender metal strap on her shoulder.

She then zips up the bag and puts her phone, deodorant, and lip gloss inside.

What occurs next is why the video has over 231,000 views—she unzips another zip on the bag and reaches inside to turn it inside out, transforming it into a gorgeous leather jacket.

The woman then reveals that her belongings are safe in what is now the coat’s inside pocket—absolutely brilliant!

Drop your thing, flip it around, and reverse it!!! @Chlöe #fyp #musthave #gift #trend #vibes #jacket #fashion #purse #night original sound by The JurseTM @@missyelliott 01 B.Long is a writer that has written for a variety of publications. Many individuals have flocked to the comments section to admire the ingenious garment and storage solution.

Erin Buck, a TikTok user, wrote: "This is the greatest invention of all time. I'm definitely going to inform my family's women about this!" "This for the girls who feel cold everywhere but don't want to carry a jacket," Chaterra Nashay added. "Imagine you wear it as a handbag to see if he'll give you his jacket, and if he doesn't, swap it to a jacket and leave his a**," La tahh joked. "Omg [oh my god]this is fantastic for concerts and gatherings that don't allow purses," Dnice livin92 said. According to TheYellowFrame: "I'm going to tell it like it is. At first, I was like hmmm dunno [I'm not sure]. Then I was just blown away. It's quite stunning." The brand can be found on the website of B. Long Fashion.