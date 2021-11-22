The Internet hails an exam question as “genius,” but not everyone agrees.

A controversial open-ended exam question has polarized the internet, with some calling it “brilliant” and others calling it “massively unfair.”

Rebekah L. Rogers, an evolutionary biologist, was the first to bring attention to the issue, sharing a screenshot of the question with her followers on Twitter.

She remarked under the image, “I kind of like this exam question.”

“There’s anything you spent time studying that wasn’t on the exam,” the question reads. What exactly is it, and how does it function? “Explain everything in full.” Rogers’ tweet has been shared over 11,000 times as of this writing, garnering over 110,000 likes in the process.

The format of the question wowed a lot of people.

The question was dubbed “genius” by Virginia Tech lecturer Dr. Jason Holliday. They went on to say, “I’d like to allow for this at seminars/talks as well.”

The technique was also supported by Jannice Friedman, an associate professor at Queen’s University in Kingston, Canada. “I’ve had kids compose wonderful questions (for future tests) and then answer their own question incorrectly,” she said.

Sara Goeking, a researcher for the United States Forest Service, pointed out that the question has practical implications. “In job interviews, this is usually the last thing I want to ask: what did we not ask that you wish we had,” she explained. “Tell us anything else you want us to know about yourself.” Organic chemist Andre Cobb of King’s College London was skeptical, calling the question “too wide ended and non-transparent to be a valid query.” “How would you rate this on a scale of one to ten?” He inquired, “How much should someone write?”

One Twitter user, merlinpat77, responded directly to Cobb’s criticism by highlighting why this type of query might offer value to the examination process. “While subjective, a question with no limitations means that students who may have learnt a lot but struggled on the test can show off their knowledge here and, perhaps, receive make-up points,” they explained.

This exam question appeals to me. pic.twitter.com/BOLqknhPNX — @evolscientist Rebekah L. Rogers 18 November 2021 “As someone whose academic performance rested on solid memory and predictable test structure rather than studying and prep, I think this would,” software developer Kyle Lambert said. This is a condensed version of the information.