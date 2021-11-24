The Internet Goes Crazy For Cats And Dogs Born With Birth Defects We’re on the lookout for furever homes.

Not every animal is fortunate enough to be adopted. Some people spend entire lives in shelters, hoping to find love. Two special needs animals whose stories went viral are now on the hunt for their own happy endings, just in time for the holidays.

When a Good Samaritan stepped in, a charming 5-and-a-half-year-old kitten named Kaya arrived at TO Rescue in Ontario, Canada, at just 4 weeks old. According to The Dodo, Kaya was “dehydrated, emaciated, and coated in fleas and ticks.” The rescue provided Kaya with all she required to mature and, eventually, reveal her true nature.

TO Rescue commented on Facebook, “She is very communicative and lively.” “She’s extraordinarily bright and only wants to be held and surrounded by people.” Despite the fact that she was given a second opportunity, the kitten — who was born with a congenital facial deformity that causes her face to look crooked — “squished — no adoption applications were submitted. Despite this, Odelkis Barrera, the creator of the rescue, told The Dodo that she’s a good girl.

Barrera described her personality as “beyond wonderful.” “All she wants is to be petted, to be loved and cared for. She can’t get enough petting, so if you don’t, she’ll petting herself against you.” Kaya’s vision isn’t perfect, but she’s had corrective surgery and is well-versed in her surroundings.

“We want a lovely atmosphere and a house where we can give her the attention she deserves,” Barrera added. “She would get along well with other animals, as she finds comfort in looking for and playing with other cats and dogs. She also requires someone who is willing to stick with her for the long term.” Kaya isn’t the only special needs pet getting a lot of attention on the internet.

Thousands of miles away, at The NOAH Center in Stanwood, Washington, a puppy named Zeke is waiting for his forever home.

The NOAH Center's dog care coordinator, Katrina Wedin, told The Dodo, "I cannot convey how gorgeous he is." "Above all, Zeke is a people person who enjoys being noticed and interacting with others." She went on to say, "He now has a big fan club at our shelter, including staff and volunteers." "He wants to be as close as possible to you. If you enter his.