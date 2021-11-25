The Internet fully supports a Redditor who called out companies who falsely advertise pay rates in their advertisements.

These days, finding a job is difficult. One Redditor has brought attention to the misrepresentation of salary rates that they encountered during the hiring process.

According to LavaCakez918, a post on Reddit’s “Antiwork” thread, several businesses claimed to pay a lot more than they actually did.

“I’VE HAD FOUR JOB INTERVIEWS IN A ROW LIKE THIS. They wrote, “This one in particular, for a management post, was particularly awful.” “Is this stuff against the law?” It should be if it isn’t already. At this point, I’m attempting to figure out if they misled on the listing (which they all do).” ‘Oh, you didn’t think I ACTUALLY had open availability, did you?’ they continued. “I’m almost ready to take one of these sh*tty jobs, tell them I have open availability, and then not show up on Saturdays when planned.” ‘Now you’re simply greedy.’ “Food Lion, Applebee’s, Petland, and GameStop” were among the company names provided by the user. “The median wage for workers in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $984 per week or $51,168 per year (assuming 52 weeks of employment per year),” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). According to Zip Recruiter, some states, such as Massachusetts, have the highest average wage in the US, at $74,189. Even still, many of the available occupations pay between $11 and $18 per hour.

According to Zip Recruiter, earnings for Applebees can range from $37,357 (25th percentile) to $53,579 (75th percentile), with top earners (90th percentile) earning $59,969 yearly in California.

Many others raced to offer their support in the comments section. False advertising, according to many, should be criminal.

“If something is unlawful, it isn’t being enforced.” I’d gladly contribute to crowdsourcing some lawyers to begin actively pursuing bogus employment advertising. I want lawyers to devote their entire careers to these lawsuits until employers are afraid of lying. If it isn’t, Wrecksomething, the top commenter, stated, “It’s a slam dunk policy, and we should turn up the pressure on legislators to pass it.”

“This is bullsh*t on any terms, even their money-first economic terms,” they said. You’re. This is a condensed version of the information.