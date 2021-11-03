The internet defends the mother who fired her nanny in front of her friends for ‘faking sickness’ in a viral post.

After claiming that her nanny was dismissed for “faking unwell” to get the day off work, a woman has received sympathy from online comments.

Under the moniker u/Entire Caterpillar55, the mother shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic. More than 8,000 people have voted and over 900 people have commented on the post.

She added that she and her husband liked their nanny, Marie, but that they had had various issues with her before she pretended to be ill.

“She let the kids have way too much screen time, she spent more time on her phone than with the kids, she made messes and let the kids make messes and she wouldn’t clean up after them,” the mother explained. “She had friends over without telling us, she let the kids pig out on junk food instead of feeding them real food.”

Marie was given repeated warnings by the couple, but she was still allowed to work for them.

Marie took three days off at one point, claiming to be “very sick.” Despite the fact that she was in the middle of a “major project” at work, the mother took time off to be with her children.

Marie decided to take her children to a local water park on one of her ill days. She was taken aback, however, when she ran into Marie, who was having a good time with her pals.

“Marie began to apologize and stated that her closest friend had purchased park tickets and she wanted to attend, and she didn’t think I would have given her the day off,” the mother explained.

Marie’s mother, on the other hand, was furious that she had lied. She said in her post that if Marie had been telling the truth, she would have given her the day off. Unfortunately, such was not the case. As a result, she drew Marie aside and dismissed her.

Marie is a 26-year-old, college-educated nanny with past experience, the mother clarified in response to readers who assumed she was a teen deserving of a second chance.

Still, she wanted to know if she had made a mistake by not giving Marie another chance.

When it comes to terminating a nanny, Care.com author Corey Kagan Whelan suggests that parents take a few precautions to avoid undue stress.

